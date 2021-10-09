California moves toward ban on gas lawnmowers and leaf blowers
California moves toward ban on gas lawnmowers and leaf blowers
Phil WillonStaff Writer Oct. 9, 2021 6:32 PM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - The LA Times on MSN.com
10/9/21
California will outlaw the sale of new gas-powered lawnmowers, leaf blowers and chainsaws as early as 2024 under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
