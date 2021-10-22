California Ski Resort Expecting Enough Snow Over Weekend That It's Opening 2 Weeks Early
California Ski Resort Expecting Enough Snow Over Weekend That It's Opening 2 Weeks Early
Alyse Messmer - Newsweek
10/22/21
Despite drought warnings, the Mammoth Ski Resort is able to open next weekend, two weeks earlier than its usual opening.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
