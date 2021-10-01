Capital Briefs: Talks continue over Westwater needs
Capital Briefs: Talks continue over Westwater needs
Navajo Times - Navajo Times
10/1/21
Discussions continue on how to provide 27 Navajo families living on 120 acres here with running water and electricity.
