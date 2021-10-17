Car Crashes Into Lobby Of Blake's Restaurant In Manchester
Car Crashes Into Lobby Of Blake's Restaurant In Manchester
Jeffrey Hastings - Patch
10/17/21
A man jumped out of the way of a car that was crashing into the lobby. The woman driving was uninjured and the business was forced to close.
Read Full Story on patch.com
