Cardinals' Chandler Jones Tests Positive for COVID-19, May Miss Browns Game
Jared Page - Heavy.com
10/12/21
The Arizona Cardinals placed Chandler Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test, putting his availability against the Browns in question.
