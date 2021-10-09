Casper News Personality Fired Over Station's Vaccine Mandate
Casper News Personality Fired Over Station's Vaccine Mandate
Annaliese Wiederspahn - Cowboy State Daily
10/9/21
Cheryl Hackett of KCWY in Casper announced on her social media profile last week that she was leaving the station due to her vaccine exemption request being denied.
Read Full Story on cowboystatedaily.com
