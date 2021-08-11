Workers are diligently cleaning up debris following devastating mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is hard at work cleaning up debris covering I-70 from the series of mudslides that devastated Glenwood Canyon. Over the weekend, the clear weather allowed crews to haul out 13 tons of debris, which equates to about 440 truck loads.

Since cleanup in the area began earlier this summer, CDOT has now removed over 5,700 tons of mudslide debris from the Glenwood Canyon I-70 corridor.

Most of the cleanup focused on the stretch of highway near mile marker 125, between Hanging Lake Tunnel and Bair Ranch. Near mile marker 123.5, crews removed the entire debris pile, allowing them to better estimate the extent of the damage.

On Monday, workers continued their cleanup efforts near mile marker 123.5. A contractor is handling debris removal at mile 133 and the Colorado 6 and Highway 13 bypass.

Monsoon-like rains have pounded much of the state over the last several weeks, causing damaging mudslides that covered much of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. With an indefinite closure, until crews can clear off the highway and repair damage, travelers have to take detours to get to their favorite summer Colorado destinations. Earlier this month, CDOT stated that the debris flows from the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar are what's causing such dangerous mudslides.

I-70 isn't the only thing in Glenwood Canyon affected by the monsoon rains, Hanging Lake's famous emerald waters are brown and muddy from the constant barrage of rain and mud throughout the area. The long-term impacts of the debris flow and sediment settlement remain unknown.

