CEDIA names Daryl Friedman as Global President and CEO
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
SMALLVILLE Is Getting a 20th Anniversary Blu-ray Edition; Watch Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum Discuss the Series
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
SeaTac girl, 15, faces additional hit-and-run charges
More to follow Waco Riverfront apartments, townhomes taking shape
Drachenmoor opens, family friendly walk-through trail for kids; Park on McClelland and walk
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Washington nurse accused of being imposter for over a decade
Washington Rep. Herrera Beutler breaks from GOP party line again over Bannon contempt vote
Washington state bucks national hiring slump, but falls short of expectations
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Google said it had successfully ‘slowed down’ privacy rules, according to lawsuit.
Washington nurse accused of being imposter for over a decade
Washington Rep. Herrera Beutler breaks from GOP party line again over Bannon contempt vote
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Washington nurse accused of being imposter for over a decade
Someday, Vandersloot's jersey will hang from Gonzaga's rafters: 'She's just special'
SeaTac girl, 15, faces additional hit-and-run charges
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
CEDIA names Daryl Friedman as Global President and CEO
Security Systems News - Security Systems News
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
CEDIA, the global trade association for the home technology industry, has named Daryl Friedman as Global President and CEO. He will assume the role on Nov. 29, 2021.
Read Full Story on securitysystemsnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Driver Who Hit a Former Bicycling Editor Pleads Guilty and Gets Two Years in Prison
A persistent 28-year climb: Who Is Major Monte Potier, Lafayette's new acting interim police chief?
Elected Police Chief recommended by Lafayette Protect the City Committee
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL