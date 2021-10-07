CenterPoint buys Pompano Beach last-mile distribution facility for $10M
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Borderplex Alliance earns economic development award, says more jobs coming to El Paso in 2021-2022
El Paso Opera to participate in worldwide theatrical event with local production of “All Together Now!”
54 years later: A tearful reunion between two South Texas Marines
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Gild: Dallas’ Iconic Gold Office Towers to Get a New Name and a Multimillion Redo
This Modern Texas Home Is Both Beautiful and Totally Kid-Friendly
Hemisfair partners with San Antonio's African American museum to encourage inclusion at Yanaguana Garden
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Texas boy, 10, killed after horse falls on him in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd announces partnership with Texas A&M for doctor residency program
YouTube Gold: The Brilliance Of Marques Haynes
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Southlake, Texas, schools restrict classroom libraries after backlash over anti-racist book
Editorial: Finally, a judge does the right thing and blocks the Texas ban on abortion
Texas boy, 10, killed after horse falls on him in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Tesla Will Move Headquarters to Austin, Texas
San Antonio, hit the street and 'Chalk It Up' at libraries this weekend during roadside art event
Newest TCU commit Major Everhart details his decision to be a Frog
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
CenterPoint buys Pompano Beach last-mile distribution facility for $10M
alison-bushortherealdeal-com - The Real Deal
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
CenterPoint Properties paid $10 million for a Pompano Beach industrial facility, marking the company’s continual investment in the South Florida market.
Read Full Story on therealdeal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is quitting Wall Street and moving to Florida
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or an Ingenious Idea?
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on October 9
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL