Century-old abandoned bridge over Chattahoochee removed to make way for new bridge
Century-old abandoned bridge over Chattahoochee removed to make way for new bridge
WSBTV.com News Staff - WSB-TV on MSN.com
10/11/21
After more than 100 years spanning the Chattahoochee, Rogers Bridge creaked and moaned as crews lifted it off its supports.
Read Full Story on wsbtv.com
