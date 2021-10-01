'Change is difficult': Cincinnati Archdiocese launches shakeup that reaches almost every parish
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Churchill Downs Inc. announces historical racing machine expansion in Downtown Louisville
Ohio health company seeks to join Iowa Medicaid program
Pies Still Fly at This 50-Year-Old Dayton Pizzeria
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Three-day Equitana USA horse event gets underway at Horse Park
Vax-to-School expands age and money, hopes to increase vaccination rate
Sapakoff: Clemson's suddenly different 12-team playoff perspective
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Paragon breaks ground on 3D medical plant
Opinion: Diverse teachers? Make the profession more appealing
Georgetown announces $26.4 million South Sewer extension project
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Opinion: Diverse teachers? Make the profession more appealing
6 new Dayton-area restaurants opened in September, with more coming soon -- including a revamped version of an Oregon District favorite
BGC Dayton to reveal $20,000 teen room update
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Change is difficult': Cincinnati Archdiocese launches shakeup that reaches almost every parish
Dan Horn, The Enquirer - Cincinnati Enquirer on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Known as Beacons of Light, the restructuring is among the most significant here in decades. Archbishop says the change is hard but necessary.
Read Full Story on cincinnati.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Who is Ohio State's September MVP?
2022 WR Brandon White Announces Commitment
How to Watch Broadway Shows Like 'Hamilton' and 'Diana: The Musical' Online From Your Couch
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL