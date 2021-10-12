Chattanooga City Council approves new curfew hours for teens
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'A precious gem of a temple': Peek inside the Mesa LDS temple ahead of its reopening tours
Kim Kardashian West's 'SNL' sketch with Aidy Bryant stole the show: 'Go back to Arizona!'
Ground Game Lifts UCLA Football to Road Win Over Arizona
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Deandre Ayton ‘disappointed’ to not have new extension done yet with Phoenix Suns
Dominik Mysterio Says He Was Surprised By RAW Segment With Brock Lesnar In 2019
Rotation Candidates for the 2022 Diamondbacks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Arizona Coyotes ranked 31st by ESPN in 1st power rankings
Chandler Jones lands on COVID list after positive test, could miss game vs. Browns
Judge rejects Arizona Senate's claim some election audit records are private
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cardinals' Chandler Jones Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List
The University of Arizona Global Campus Offers 6 Scholarships to Rio Salado College Scholars Beginning Oct. 11
MBB: USD’s Fuller, Kamateros Named To Summit Preseason Second Team
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Top athletes in respective sports representing Higley
Moving to the Midwest; Phoenix Police looks to fill open positions in Ohio
John Cleese wants to know why we mispronounce Tucson
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Chattanooga City Council approves new curfew hours for teens
@TimesFreePress - Times Free Press
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The Chattanooga City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an ordinance that would change the city's existing curfew policy for teenagers.
Read Full Story on timesfreepress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tennessee GOP lawmaker slams colleagues for supporting businesses' right to mandate vaccines
Tennessee Highway Safety Office Launches "Slow Down Tennessee" On October 15
One Chattanooga ZIP code is nearly 90% vaccinated against COVID-19 while others lag far behind
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL