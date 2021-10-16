Cheer coach sentenced for sex crimes against girls
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Message of Pastor Caleb: Tupelo boy with cerebral palsy plans community-wide revival for 10th birthday
Melissa Payne
Mississippi Student Beats COVID, but Needs Transplant After Virus Attacked Kidney
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Louisville's No. 8 jersey is retiring. 5 best Lamar Jackson moments wearing the number
How to Watch Alabama State vs Jackson State Football 2021
Bill Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon: U.S. President Joe Biden
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
MPD and a local business react to a violent week in Meridian.
Sir David Amess tribute to be added to Dame Vera Lynne statue in Dover
New mental health crisis center celebrates opening
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
MPD and a local business react to a violent week in Meridian.
New mental health crisis center celebrates opening
First Black-Owned Bakery in Southaven officially opened
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How to Watch Alabama State vs Jackson State Football 2021
Back at Jackson State, model Brittany Renner meets with Deion Sanders, football players
Day Trippin' Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera presents Dearly Departed Walking Tour
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cheer coach sentenced for sex crimes against girls
KIRO 7 News Staff - KIRO-TV on MSN.com
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
A one-time cheer coach from Federal Way was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday for sex crimes against girls.
Read Full Story on kiro7.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Auburn upsets Arkansas
Biden: Clinton 'doing fine' and will be out of hospital soon
PTN Live Updates: Auburn vs. #17 Arkansas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL