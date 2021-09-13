Cheyenne Health Department Offering $100 COVID Vaccine Incentive
Cheyenne Health Department Offering $100 COVID Vaccine Incentive
Annaliese Wiederspahn - Cowboy State Daily
9/13/21
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering a new COVID vaccine incentive to help increase Wyoming's fairly low numbers as cases continue to rise across the state.
Read Full Story on cowboystatedaily.com
