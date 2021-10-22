Chicago Heights Housing Market Still Hot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
2021 Week 7 Patriots Power Rankings
How to Watch: Cal at No. 9 Oregon Preview
NFL WEEK SIX PREVIEW - NFC SOUTH
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Off bye Saints look for 2nd straight win on road at Seahawks
Raiders sign ex-Saints cornerback Desmond Trufant
NFL set to propose fix to race-norming in dementia testing
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement
Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government
Off bye Saints look for 2nd straight win on road at Seahawks
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
PETERSEN, CAROL LOUISE
Raiders sign ex-Saints cornerback Desmond Trufant
The stories behind the art on my (and your) walls
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Chicago Heights Housing Market Still Hot
Local Data - Patch
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
About 58 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 60411 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New vaccine mandate for Illinois day care staff
Illinois sheriffs won't fill police gaps stemming from Chicago's vaccine mandate
Penn State may not even need Sean Clifford to play vs. Illinois
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL