Child abuse survivor bicycling 3,000 miles across the U.S. to raise awareness
All
.
Child abuse survivor bicycling 3,000 miles across the U.S. to raise awareness
Leah Romero - Las Cruces Sun-News on MSN.com
10/14/21
On Sept. 29, Tim Markison set out on a 3,000-mile bicycle ride from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida. The goal? To raise awareness about child sexual abuse.
Read Full Story on lcsun-news.com
