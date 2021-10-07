Chris Carson among inactives for Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks matchup
Chris Carson among inactives for Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks matchup
Brady Henderson - ESPN
10/7/21
Seahawks running back Chris Carson is inactive for Thursday night's home game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a neck injury.
