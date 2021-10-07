City Clerks to oversee ballot counting processes after Election Day
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Single-day high with 140 new cases, 4 deaths
'Run everywhere': Fledgling Maverick Party intends to up its game after poor results
N.B. COVID-19 round-up: Moncton doctor sets up screening clinic to help cut test wait times
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City of Albertville responds amid concerns of repetitive flooding blocking street access
Around the Districts: Stamullen and Termonfeckin
N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Single-day high with 140 new cases, 4 deaths
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'Run everywhere': Fledgling Maverick Party intends to up its game after poor results
'Coolest place in Tulsa': Local yarn store expands to Brookside location
N.B. COVID-19 round-up: Public Health announces more public exposures
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
City Clerks to oversee ballot counting processes after Election Day
By Tim Rockey Frontiersman.com - Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
When polls close in local elections on Tuesday night, the work will begin for local municipal clerks and the canvass boards charged with counting the votes. Following Tuesday’s
Read Full Story on frontiersman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Marek's Take: Facebook's Terragraph is bridging the last mile gap in Alaska
A Group of River Otters Is Attacking People and Dogs in Alaska
Long lines, calls for action and procedural fights: The Anchorage mask debate has now lasted more than a week
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL