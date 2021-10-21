City of Tucson makes plans to fire 300 workers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
D.C. Memo: More than a ceiling
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Opinion: What will it take for Lions to overcome history of heartbreaking losses?
Stewart enters NHRA with fiancée Leah Pruett, Matt Hagan
Taylor Tomlinson: DEAL WITH IT Comes to The Ford Wyoming Center, December 9
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mertz Ford celebrates 100 years
Who led the charge in Week 7? Expect the unexpected
5 Misconceptions About How Insurers Price Your Auto Premium
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Mertz Ford celebrates 100 years
Officials: Items linked to Laundrie, potential remains found
Southeast Michigan entertainment calendar Oct. 22 and beyond
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Tennessee committees move along Ford project funding, Memphis megasite board bills
Chargers Urged to Steal Bills’ Guard Before Trade Deadline: Analyst
Why Seattle's Right-Wing Media Complex Is Presenting Anti-Vax State Employees as Heroes
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
City of Tucson makes plans to fire 300 workers
Bud Foster - TUCSON News Now Kold on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The City of Tucson is making plans to terminate as many as 300 of its employees who have refused to get vaccinated. The city has nearly 4,000 workers.
Read Full Story on kold.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ducey's office threatens Tucson leaders with criminal penalties for vaccine mandate
Related to a Tempe settler? Family History Center helps answer question during city's 150th gala
Update on Valley Metro light rail expansion
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL