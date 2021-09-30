Class of 2021: Lynne Jewell Shore
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Naomi Campbell steals Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week
High School dads volunteer to keep the peace at school in Louisiana
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Six private waste companies sued by Louisiana city for breach of contract
Vulcan Industrial Opens Facility in Shreveport/Bossier City
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football gets big defensive stops, holds off South Alabama
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Six private waste companies sued by Louisiana city for breach of contract
Houma man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in Shreveport slaying
Vulcan Industrial Opens Facility in Shreveport/Bossier City
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
More than 150 block parties planned for Shreveport’s National Night Out
5 Games To Play After Fall Visit To Shreveport Pumpkin Patches
How Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football pulled one out after giving it away at South Alabama
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Class of 2021: Lynne Jewell Shore
Editor - Scuttlebutt Sailing News
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
The U.S. National Sailing Hall of Fame selected eleven sailors in 2021 to join the 90 previously-recognized individuals who have been enshrined since the
Read Full Story on sailingscuttlebutt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Madrid Bakery brings taste of Spain to Wayland Square
Two Rhode Island Men Face Fine for Using Distress Flares at a Wedding
U.S. Wind Power Faces Feasibility Hurdles
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL