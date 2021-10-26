College to host electronics recycling Thursday
College to host electronics recycling Thursday
10/26/21
The Jefferson College Environment and Safety committee and Jefferson County is joining Midwest Recycling Center to host an electronics recycling event on Thursday, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., on the Hillsboro
