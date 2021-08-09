Colorado's auto theft rates have increased exponentially in the last decade.

Research conducted by QuoteWizard found that Colorado's auto theft instances have increased by 58% since 2010. The data from 2019 suggests Colorado has one of the most significant increases in the country, putting the Centennial State at number three for highest rates of auto theft in the United States.

According to QuoteWizard's data, Colorado sees about 384 car thefts per 100,000 people. The most targeted vehicles are:

Ford pickup trucks

Honda Civics

Chevy pickup trucks

Honda Accords

Toyota Camrys

Nissa Altimas

Toyota Corollas

Dodge pickup trucks

GMS pickup trucks

Honda CRVs

Protect Yourself From Theft

Even if you don't have any of the above vehicle models, you may still be at risk for auto theft. Fortunately, there are ways you can prevent your car from being stolen. Here are a few ways to make your vehicle less attractive to thieves:

Keep your car locked at all times, even when you're driving.

Never leave your keys in the car.

Never leave your windows open.

If you must leave valuables in your car, put them in a hidden spot where passersby cannot see.

Avoid driving in high crime areas if possible.

If your car doesn't have an anti-theft system, install one.

Park in well-lit areas at night.

Always be aware of your surroundings, especially in parking garages, lots, and gas stations.

Do you have additional tips for keeping your car safe from theft? Let us know in the comments.