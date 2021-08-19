Is it too early for Colorado to see snow?

Welp, we knew this day would be coming soon. (Honestly, we're just trying to hold on to the summer just a tad longer.) Luckily, for those of us in the Denver metro area, we won't be seeing any snow, with temperatures remaining in the 90s; the same can't be said for the mountains.

According to local weather reports, a dusting of snow is possible for Colorado's 14ers on Thursday, with temperatures diving low into the 20s and 30s.

But don't you think it's a tad early to be discussing snow in the middle of August? Actually, not really ...

In 2020, the first snow of the season happened in Denver in early September. Typically, we usually see snow begin to fall in October and November, as seen below with the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years (courtesy of the National Weather Service):

Sept. 8, 2020

Oct. 10, 2019

Oct. 6, 2018

Oct. 9, 2017

Nov. 17, 2016

Nov. 5, 2015

Nov. 11, 2014

Oct. 18, 2013

Oct. 5, 2012

Oct. 25, 2011

The earliest date of the first snow in Colorado happened on September 3, 1961; while the latest date of the first snow occurred on November 21, 1934.