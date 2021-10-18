Community Clothes Closet's new Traveling Closet will bring clothes to kids in need
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Cantab nears a reopening with band slate that brings Chicken Slacks back to Thursdays
Senior Spotlight: Mountainside HS golfer to play with older sister at Weber State
Mary Cain Sues Nike, Coach Alberto Salazar For $20 Million
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Unvaccinated Hillsboro School Workers + Herd Immunity + Car Theft
Suspect accused of shooting at officer, holding man at gunpoint in west Springfield before being shot by police
Beavers bring out a crowd in Medford
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
For Detroit Lions, it's time to start talking draft and Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
VIST™ Franchising LLC and SteriLeaf LLC Sign Agreement to Bring New Technology to Oregon for Delivering Clean Cannabis to Consumers
College football Week 7 overreactions: Big Ten can get two playoff teams. Oregon is the Pac-12 favorite.
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
For Detroit Lions, it's time to start talking draft and Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
VIST™ Franchising LLC and SteriLeaf LLC Sign Agreement to Bring New Technology to Oregon for Delivering Clean Cannabis to Consumers
Utah vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Mild to Start the Week
Dry air moving out and more humid conditions moving in
Unvaccinated Hillsboro School Workers + Herd Immunity + Car Theft
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Community Clothes Closet's new Traveling Closet will bring clothes to kids in need
Jenna Bree - NBC26
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
The free clothing store on wheels was made possible thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership.
Read Full Story on nbc26.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy in Milwaukee; person of interest in parent's death found dead
This Is America's Most Active City
Court weighs whether domestic violence can disqualify a job-seeker
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL