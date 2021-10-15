Complaints Against Texas' Juvenile Prisons Include Violence and Sex Abuse
Complaints Against Texas' Juvenile Prisons Include Violence and Sex Abuse
Edgar Sandoval and Tim Arango - New York Times
10/15/21
The extensive allegations present a portrait of an environment inside the state’s juvenile prisons that is rife with physical attacks.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
