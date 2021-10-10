Court move sought in hit-and-run that killed Southern Indiana teen boarding school bus
Court move sought in hit-and-run that killed Southern Indiana teen boarding school bus
Associated Press - Courier-Journal
10/10/21
Attorneys for Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian argue he can't get a fair trial in Bartholomew County because of hostility over Lily Streeval’s death.
