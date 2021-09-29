Court says Alpharetta can ban Confederate flag in veterans parade
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Animal Rescue Puts a Blind Cat, a Seeing-Eye Cat, and Their Helper Up for Adoption Together
Giant radish grows in Sioux Falls garden
Woodbury County officials discuss changes in voting legislation for the upcoming elections
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Rain Chances, Cooler Weather Ahead: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 29th
ARCA Preview: 2021 Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Salem
Animal Rescue Puts a Blind Cat, a Seeing-Eye Cat, and Their Helper Up for Adoption Together
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mile posts: Items on Wesley Kiptoo, Thomas Pollard, Cailie Logue, Abby Kohut-Jackson, Melvin Kipkemboi, David Too, Kelsey Allbaugh
Sioux City International Film Festival to kick off with slate of locally-produced movies
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Court says Alpharetta can ban Confederate flag in veterans parade
KATE BRUMBACK | The Associated Press - WSB Atlanta on MSN.com
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
The battle emblem has been condemned and removed along with other symbols of the Confederacy amid protests against racial injustice.
Read Full Story on wsbtv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
South Georgia grower works to manage water supply
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightmares and Confusion
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL