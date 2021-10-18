Critical Race Theory ban removed from San Dieguito agenda
.
Karen Billing - Del Mar Times
10/18/21
A proposed board policy change that would ban Critical Race Theory in the San Dieguito Union School District was removed from the board’s agenda on Oct. 14 in a 4-0 vote.
Read Full Story on delmartimes.net
