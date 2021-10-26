Cyclones have some competition in their wrestling room
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Death Cab for Cutie unveil 20th anniversary reissue of The Photo Album
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
British Columbians can soon fly out of Bellingham again
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Pacific Northwest Through the Eyes of a Poet
Here’s how Port of Bellingham, Whatcom could play a role in Intalco property’s future
Series of blustery storms will hit Whatcom, and one could cause widespread damage
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
FBI: Cash, shredded papers seen at couple’s home in spy case
Washington’s New Law Enforcement Reforms: Did We Get it Right…Yet?
Series of blustery storms will hit Whatcom, and one could cause widespread damage
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
FBI: Cash, shredded papers seen at couple’s home in spy case
AARP and Bellingham PD Warn: Gift Cards Are Popular With Con Artists
Rick Steves discovers arts and culture in Whatcom County, Washington
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cyclones have some competition in their wrestling room
BEN VISSER Sports Correspondent - The Courier
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
At 149 pounds, Ian Parker, who was at 141 pounds, decided to move up and compete with four-time NCAA qualifier and two-time All American Jarrett Degen.
Read Full Story on wcfcourier.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa football's key to beating Wisconsin? 'We have to run the ball to have a chance to win'
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
PlayUp's footprint expands via Iowa iGaming market access
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL