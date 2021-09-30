[]
Danbury, New Milford, Norwalk hospitals awarded for cardiac care
Nuvance Health was recently recognized for cardiac care at its western Connecticut hospitals and medical center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and the Vassar Brothers Medical Center received American Heart Association Quality Achievement awards for their implementation of “specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks” and “commitment to managing heart failure patients,