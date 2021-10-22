Dayton names new chief of police
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Nuttycombe XC Men — Kiptoo’s Strategy Works
Federal Prosecutors Won’t Seek Charges Against Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Suspect who shot Kenosha Co. K9 Riggs accused of deadly and violent crime spree in Chicago
Jose Deanda wanted for drug crimes in Wisconsin
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Chicago Homicide Suspect At Bristol Gas Station; Suspect Shot Police K-9 During Confrontation
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kenosha man charged after attacking 2 Lake County Correctional Officers, resisting deputies
Jose Deanda wanted for drug crimes in Wisconsin
Audit of Wisconsin Election Results Shows No Widespread Fraud But Suggests Some Changes
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Police: Man fatally shoots 2, wounds 2, then kills himself in Wisconsin
Lawsuit alleges Kenosha police ‘deputized’ armed militia
Nuttycombe XC Men — Kiptoo’s Strategy Works
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dayton names new chief of police
Schalischa Petit-De - WDTN
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The City of Dayton has a new chief of police. Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein appointed Kamran Afzal as the new chief of police for the Dayton Police Department.
Read Full Story on wdtn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Mines: Cameron Hill's crowning jewel: Boynton Park
As Broadway Returns, Shows Rethink and Restage Depictions of Race
Hamilton native wins MacArthur 'Genius Grant' fellowship: What she'll do next
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL