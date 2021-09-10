The movie will recreate the historic 1963 March on Washington at Lincoln Memorial.

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to witness Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech in person, this acting opportunity may offer the next best thing.

Netflix is requesting extras for a biopic about civil rights figure Bayard Rustin that's set to film in D.C. at Lincoln Memorial next month. WTOP reported the announcement by Extras Casting, who seeks "all ages, all ethnicities" for a scene recreating the March on Washington at Lincoln Memorial. Filming will take place from October 5–8 with an average workday of 12-16 hours.

"I always say that doing a period piece is like a human jigsaw puzzle, finding the right individuals that can pass that they lived in 1963," Extras Casting Director Rose Locke told WTOP Wednesday.

Rustin is being made by former President Barack Obama's company Higher Ground Productions and directed by George C. Wolfe, who directed 2020's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Bayard Rustin was a civil rights activist and close friend of Martin Luther King Jr. who played a significant role in organizing the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Though not as well-known as Dr. King, Rustin's story has garnered renewed interest in telling the history of the civil rights movement, particularly the discrimination he experienced as a gay man. He later used his platform to speak on gay rights and other humanitarian issues.

Applicants should be at least 18 years old and provide the following information:

Name

Age

Height and weight

Phone number

Three photos, either professional headshots or well-lit selfies

Actors will receive $250 for each day of filming, as well as $75 for costume fittings and $75 for COVID-19 testing, which will be done on set. According to Locke, actors should possess natural-colored hair and a clean-shaven appearance common to the era.

Send the required information to [email protected] under the subject line "CIVIL RIGHTS." Pre-fittings start as soon as September 20, so actors should apply as soon as possible. Find out more here.

