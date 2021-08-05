All you have to do is download the SmarTrip card to your phone.

Just in time for summer's peak, D.C. Metro and Capital Bikeshare have introduced an irresistible incentive for DMV residents to use e-biking: Free bike rides!

Metro users across the D.C. area can secure complimentary bike rides when they create a mobile SmarTrip card. According to the offer, participants simply sign up for a Metro account or use their existing account to register the card to their mobile device with Google Pay or Apple Wallet. From there, the ride vouchers will be administered to Lyft or Capital Bikeshare accounts to be used within 30 days of downloading.

Users must complete the process by the end of the year to redeem their rides and can be used at any time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

But this deal doesn't only apply to Washingtonians pedaling to Capitol Hill. Residents in Maryland and Virginia are also eligible for the offer. Considering Capital Bikeshare operates 600 loading docks and over 5,000 bikes across the region, their riders can cover quite a lot of ground!

If you've ever considered a Bikeshare membership, this would make a great trial run to see what works for you. Their Annual Membership costs $7 a month for unlimited 30-minute bike rides, while Single Trips costs $2 each. But nothing beats free, so why not try it out first?

You can view the details and sign up here.

