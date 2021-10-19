Delaware County names new veterans services officer
Delaware County names new veterans services officer
David Penticuff, The Star Press - The Star Press (Muncie) on MSN.com
10/19/21
Tommy Goul has been named the veterans service officer in Delaware County, overseeing the local office that seeks to help veterans and their families
