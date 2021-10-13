Delaware County officials not eager to embrace solar power, acting to restrict projects
Delaware County officials not eager to embrace solar power, acting to restrict projects
10/13/21
Delaware County commissioners on Monday hailed a new law that allows them to deem the county a restricted area for renewable energy development.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
