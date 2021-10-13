Delaware sees grim milestone of 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 19 months into pandemic
Delaware sees grim milestone of 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 19 months into pandemic
Meredith Newman, The News Journal - Delaware Online
10/13/21
Health officials reported late Tuesday night that 8 deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,005 as of Oct. 11.
