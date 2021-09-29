Denise Pauline Seguin Lyonnais
Denise Pauline Seguin Lyonnais
Staff Report - Villages-News
9/29/21
Villager Denise Pauline Seguin Lyonnais died of COVID-19, on Sept. 8, 2021, in West Marion Community Hospital.
Read Full Story on villages-news.com
