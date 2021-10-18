Denver Center for the Performing Arts Looking to Recruit 220 Volunteer Ushers

Provided by Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Photo by Adams Design Photo

Are you interested? Here's how you can apply.

With the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) reopening for its 2021-2022 season, they're looking for volunteers to serve as ushers for its locally produced Theatre Company, Cabaret, and Off-Center productions.

The DCPA is actively searching for 220 volunteer ushers, specifically those who love theatre and engaging with the public. Is that you?

If chosen, volunteer ushers are asked to "commit to one shift every other week during the theatre season where they scan tickets, distribute programs and assist guests in addition to other responsibilities."

This gig isn't without its perks, though. As a volunteer, you'll receive complimentary tickets to Theatre Company productions, as well as occasional complimentary ticket offers to the Broadway and Cabaret shows, offers to Off-Center experiences, a 20% discount on DCPA Education classes, and parking stipend.

If interested, DCPA is asking that their volunteer ushers:

Are 18 years old or older

Have proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Able to stand for a minimum of one hour, navigate stairs, and lift a box of programs

Interested individuals can visit denvercenter.org/support-us/ volunteer/ to register.

View the 2021-2022 DCPA schedule.