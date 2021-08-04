Denver Public Schools will require students, teachers, school staff and visitors to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, officials announced Tuesday.



The requirement will go into effect Aug. 9 for anyone who is with staff or students, district spokesman Will Jones said in a news release. People who are working alone in offices or other areas do not have to be masked.



DPS leadership consulted with health experts and educators to come to this decision, Jones said. A representative for Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said the agency supports the requirement.



The district has 13,900 employees — of which nearly 4,900 are teachers — and about 90,000 students, Jones said. Masks will be required “as long as health conditions warrant,” he said.



Representatives from state and local teachers unions said they weren’t aware the requirement was coming, but support the move.



Colorado Education Association Vice President Kevin Vick said in a statement that the most effective way to teach students is through consistent in-person instruction, and masks will help the district do that safely.



Similarly, Rob Gould, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association,, praised the mask mandate, noting that it falls in line with recommendations of the American Association of Pediatrics and the Metro Denver Partnership for Health.



DPS’ announcement comes a day after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he will require public and private school staff — alongside city employees and other private employees — to get vaccinated. Both decisions stem from increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country as the delta variant continues to spread .



While DPS encourages eligible students (currently 12 and up) to get the vaccine, state health officials have not yet recommended it be required, Jones said.



Jeffco Public Schools, the state’s second-largest district, announced last week that students 3 to 11 years old will be required to wear masks in class at the start of the upcoming school year. Districts in Littleton and Douglas County said they will not ask that of their teachers, staff or students, while Aurora Public Schools said it would “strongly” recommend masks for unvaccinated students and will require masks for unvaccinated staff.



Each public school district and private schools are in charge of its own approach, though the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has recommended they consider masking requirements for school staff and students as the delta variant spreads. At the same time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public settings.

