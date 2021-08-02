Kim, a 33-year-old harbor seal, was humanely euthanized last week.

The Denver Zoo recently announced that it lost one of its own. Kim, a harbor seal at the zoo, has died.

The 33-year-old harbor seal was euthanized after a "significant decline in her health," says Denver Zoo officials.

Her keepers and our veterinarians attempted to treat her symptoms, but Kim's health continued to decline. At the age of 33, Kim lived far beyond the average life expectancy for her species. (2/4) — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) August 2, 2021

Kim was a sweet, smart and spunky seal who was a beloved member of Denver Zoo. She will be dearly missed by keepers, staff, volunteers and guests. (4/4) — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) August 2, 2021

