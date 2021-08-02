Kim, a 33-year-old harbor seal, was humanely euthanized last week.

The Denver Zoo recently announced that it lost one of its own. Kim, a harbor seal at the zoo, has died.

The 33-year-old harbor seal was euthanized after a "significant decline in her health," says Denver Zoo officials.

