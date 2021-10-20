TSA reinstated the program to help flight attendants during an increase in violent passengers.

The Denver International Airport TSA field office has reinstated an important self-defense program that will train flight attendants in response to a spike in unruly passengers aboard planes. Rebooted in July, it provides flight attendants with self-defense training to give them confidence in dealing with violent passengers.

The TSA field office for Denver is hidden away in a nearby neighborhood and features a matted gym and airline fuselage to help with training air marshals. The organization is using the same location to train flight attendants. The training is voluntary and takes place once a month for four hours each class.

According to a press release by the TSA in June, the training aims to equip flight crews to identify and deter potential threats and apply self-defense techniques only if needed.

“Through this training program, TSA’s Federal Air Marshals are able to impart their specialized expertise in defending against and deescalating an attack while in an aircraft environment,” Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator, noted in the press re “While it is our hope that flight crew members never have need for these tactics, it is critical to everyone’s safety that they be well-prepared to handle situations as they arise.”

Since January of 2021, TSA has held more than 50 self-defense seminars across the country but decided to revamp the program as violent interactions have been spiking. As of October 19, the FAA has reported more than 4,800 instances of unruly passengers. While not all altercations have turned violent, over 900 cases have prompted investigations for violence against airline crews. In the five-year span between 2015 and 2020, the FAA only initiated 786 investigations.

In addition to the TSA training flight attendants to handle potentially threatening situations, the FAA released a public service campaign educating the public on the laws surrounding violent and threatening behavior while in the air. The campaign includes a "Zero Tolerance Toolkit" with digital signage that airports can use to spread awareness.