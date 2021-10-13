Distance runner sues former coach, Nike for $20M over alleged abuse
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice and Rome Drama ‘The Girl Has Flown’ – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)
Quick Recap: Grizzlies blow out Pistons 128-97
Lynchburg vs Delaware State Football Live Stream: Watch Online
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Jill Biden's ex-husband questioned by NY police over alleged affair with Robert Durst's first wife
Ramona’s Halloween traditions return with trick-or-treating event and pumpkin patches
Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice and Rome Drama ‘The Girl Has Flown’ – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
D-II power De La Salle visits Hahnville for showdown
Jill Biden's ex-husband questioned by NY police over alleged affair with Robert Durst's first wife
University Of Delaware Students Protest After Woman Viciously Attacked Allegedly By Another Student
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
University of Delaware students protest after former student Brandon Freyre charged with attacking woman
Prep cross country: MOC-Floyd Valley's Sam May, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Madison Brouwer win Siouxland titles
Family of man killed by Maryland officer to receive $6.5M
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New Skincare Clinic Is Helping Locals Glow From The Inside Out
Pine Ridge hires husband-wife duo Stan, Julie Clayton to coach football, girls' basketball
Blue Origin Flight Live Updates: Star Trek legend William Shatner to be blasted into space
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Distance runner sues former coach, Nike for $20M over alleged abuse
FOX 12 Staff - Fox 12 Oregon
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Nike is facing a $20 million lawsuit along with a former distance running coach who is now banned from the sport.
Read Full Story on kptv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
LOOK: Oregon Ducks announce all-black uniforms for Friday night ESPN game vs. Cal Golden Bears
Oregon vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview
Cancer wig room helps patients find their perfect fit
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL