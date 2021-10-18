Doña Ana County's COVID cases up 16.4%; New Mexico cases fall 6.2%
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Westchester Black Women's Political Caucus started small, but looms large in NY politics
New Rochelle Area High School Games: This Weekend In Preps
Yonkers affordable housing ordinance killed as City Council lets mayor's veto stand
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Paying homage: Westchester Black Women's Political Caucus attracts New York politicians
5 High-Yield REITs Are Solid Buys With Huge Inflation and a Risky Stock Market
Girls soccer: Yonkers Montessori repeats as city champ with 8-0 win over Yonkers High
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
MEHLER | Choosing To Be An Ithacan
Paying homage: Westchester Black Women's Political Caucus attracts New York politicians
5 High-Yield REITs Are Solid Buys With Huge Inflation and a Risky Stock Market
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Heads of Local Dioceses Look Forward To Working Together
Paying homage: Westchester Black Women's Political Caucus attracts New York politicians
The Gilded Age 5th Avenue Mansions of Millionaire’s Row
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Doña Ana County's COVID cases up 16.4%; New Mexico cases fall 6.2%
Mike Stucka - Las Cruces Sun-News on MSN.com
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
New Mexico reported 4,812 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.2% from the previous week
Read Full Story on lcsun-news.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
As more wildlife species vanish worldwide, here are 6 in Arizona that face extinction
'He worked hard enough:' Luther McCurtis, founder of longtime west Ventura church, dies at 89
Apps, meeting times and trust in elections: Council candidates suggest ways to increase public engagement
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL