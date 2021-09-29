Dover man who threw Molotov cocktail at occupied apartment building sentenced
Dover man who threw Molotov cocktail at occupied apartment building sentenced
Isabel Hughes, The News Journal - Delaware Online
9/29/21
Witnesses told police that Benjamin Glanden seemed irate and had thrown a Molotov cocktail on the roof of one apartment.
Read Full Story on delawareonline.com
