Dr. Phil sued after teen alleges she was sexually assaulted at a Utah ranch he promoted: reports
Dr. Phil sued after teen alleges she was sexually assaulted at a Utah ranch he promoted: reports
Sean Hemmersmeier - USA Today on MSN.com
10/22/21
Dr. Phil is being sued after a woman has alleged she was sexually assault at a rural ranch in Utah he promoted.
