Dr. Sugata Das, Yuma cardiologist, dies in a plane crash in California
Steven Hernandez - Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/12/21
Dr. Sugata Das, a Yuma cardiologist, was one of two people who died in plane crash in Santee, California, on Monday.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
