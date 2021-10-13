Cheers!

We should probably clarify ahead of time that this is the ONLY Sweet 16th birthday we recommend celebrating with alcohol. That said, Saturday, October 16, is the Sweet 16th Anniversary party for the legendary Dry Dock Brewing—a day that promises to be an unforgettable celebration of good beer, good ingredients, and the good company that makes those two things worthwhile.

Guests can expect a day that's absolutely jammed-packed with all of the quality that's made Dry Dock Brewing so beloved among Colorado's craft beer connoisseurs.

In the event you need a quick refresher: Dry Dock Brewing is a Colorado staple known for creative beers like Hop Abomination, Vanilla Porter, and the improbably delicious-sounding Pomegranate Smoothie Blonde Ale. October 16 marks a whopping sixteen years since Dry Dock Brewing first opened its doors, and the celebration promises to be just as epic as it is tasty and boozy!

Event-specific beer and hard seltzer will be available, as will creations at the event's signature Docktail stations. In addition, there will be exclusive beer releases, offering attendees a sneak peek at Dry Dock's newest items! Of course, no birthday party is complete without snacks, and Dry Dock Brewing is promising "all the sweet treats that you can possibly imagine." Along with these treats, food trucks—including Pasty's Republic, Mama Jo's Biscuits, and the iconic Beau Jo's Pizza—will be on-site!

Attendees can look forward to a day of entertainment, as the event features live DJs and Denver-based rock n' roll headliner Boot Gun!

As this is an event worth remembering, guests are asked to imbibe responsibly. There will be a custom t-shirt printing station, allowing attendees to leave with personalized souvenirs. Guests who want really personalized, really memorable souvenirs can swing by Epiphany Tattoo's pop-up booth for some flash-sheet tattoos! After all, is it really a sweet 16th birthday party if you don't leave with a commemorative tattoo?

Guests can purchase tickets in advance by visiting Dry Dock's website! A standard ticket includes a commemorative glass, unlimited alcohol, and all-you-can-eat sweets! Meanwhile, the event's VIP package includes a customized Sweet 16th t-shirt, access to an exclusive VIP area, and all of the awesome swag included in the standard ticket price. As both regular and VIP tickets are cheaper in advance, guests are strongly encouraged to order them ahead of the event!

It doesn't matter whether you're a newbie to Colorado's craft brew scene or an unofficial sommelier, this event promises to be one for the history books. Dry Dock Brewing, in particular, has been a big name in the beer world for a reason, and this event promises to be a celebration of everything that's led there.

Are you planning to attend Dry Dock's Sweet 16th? Sound off in the comments!