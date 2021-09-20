Watch a bald eagle pair who've lived at the Dulles Greenway Wetlands for over 15 years.

A pair of bald eagles from Leesburg, Virginia, now have their own live stream experience. The Dulles Greenway Wetlands announced Thursday that the Toll Road Investors Partnership II (TRIP II) recently installed a camera at the site of the eagle nest where the pair have resided for over 15 years. Wildlife groups, including the American Eagle Foundation, the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, and HDOnTap, participated with the wetlands on the camera, which has gone live to the public.

The wetlands were created back in 1995 by TRIP II in an effort to preserve species impacted by the construction of the Dulles Greenway Roadway at the time. The bald eagles have lived in the habitat since 2005.

"We are excited to offer our local community the opportunity to experience the beauty of the Wetland’s majestic bald eagles,” TRIP II CEO Renee N. Hamilton said in a press release. “The Dulles Greenway is dedicated to actively caring for our local community and environment through our key sustainability initiatives, including the protection and support of the Wetlands and its 'wildlife.'"

The camera will give viewers insight into the wonders of nature, particularly two magnificent birds of prey once considered endangered. In addition to providing high-definition footage and sound, the camera also uses infrared technology so people can catch the eagles at night without bothering them.

While the birds won't be back at the refuge until November for nesting season, the live stream cam is available for viewing. Viewers will be able to watch the birds in their habitat and leave questions or comments using the website's chat function. The website offered a warning regarding "territorial disputes" and "sibling rivalry" among the birds, which could be upsetting to see, so keep that in mind upon tuning in!

Thanks to the glory of technology, we can see nature in ways no other generation has been able to before. As Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy's Executive Director Michael Myers put it, “This is an incredible opportunity to connect people in a new way to bald eagles living in the heart of Loudoun County.”

Watch it here.

Will you be watching this live stream? What other animal webcams do you like checking out? Tell us in the comments.