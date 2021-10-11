Earliest tobacco use hint at Utah site
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
She's a distinguished young woman
‘Dateline’ to feature story of Idaho woman who killed husband as embezzlement scheme unraveled
Newspapers: They're for kids, too
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
100 years ago: Pasco police chief worries about ‘women hoboes’; mom dies attempting to rescue toddler from train’s path
Dwain McGinnis
Locally: CC of Spokane golf coach hits hole-in-one, wins pro-am in Pullman
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘A big deal’: Boise task force recommends changes to child care licensing process
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Jean Passaro, 89
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Dwain McGinnis
SHS swim fights through fatigue in strong showing at quad meet
Clee Hollice Cossairt
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Earliest tobacco use hint at Utah site
G.S. Mudur - The Telegraph
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
New findings push back use by over 9,000 years and suggest huntergatherers there used wild tobacco species long before they cultivated it
Read Full Story on telegraphindia.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Convergence' Netflix: Meet Miami Doctor Armen Henderson
Henderson Municipal Gas officials warn customers about rising utility costs
Major rehab work begins on I-26 bridges over Green River in Henderson
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL