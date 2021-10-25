Early aviation pioneer Ruth Law stopped in Binghamton after historic flight
Early aviation pioneer Ruth Law stopped in Binghamton after historic flight
Gerald Smith - PressConnects.com (Binghamton) on MSN.com
10/25/21
On Nov. 19, 1916, aviation pioneer Ruth Law set an American flight distance record. That same day, she took off again and made a stop in Binghamton.
Read Full Story on pressconnects.com
